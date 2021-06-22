LETTER: It’s hell out there

I am tired. I drag my feet. My energy levels are depleted. Days pass by in a state of daze. Patient numbers are on the rise. The vaccination programme is too slow to halt the third wave. Politicians are milking the crisis for their own agendas.

My thought process is cracking. I am becoming a danger to the patients. I have to keep going. The invisible enemy, Covid-19, is only getting started with the third wave. New cases in the past week are averaging in the thousands.

There is no end in sight as the masses have thrown away their masks and forgotten about social distancing. A little over a year since the pandemic first visited us, you would think people would be wiser and have learnt from their mistakes. Not this lot. Life out there is back to pre-2020. Parties, dinners, church revivals, political gatherings ... all that is left is for the nightclubs to fill the dance floors.

As usual, the politicians are sending out reckless messages to their supporters to come out in numbers and join the rallies. You would think political leaders could for once forget their ideologies and put lives first. I am wrong. The crisis is bringing out the worst in them. The do not care about the health workers who are forced to play god with their lives, and those of patients. Do they ever consider that Gauteng hospitals are full and this pandemic is closing down businesses?

People are dying from hunger and the pandemic. Some from both. It is hell out there. This pandemic does not care if you are a blue, red or gold supporter. It kills all with the same vengeance. Please spare a thought for those, like me, who are tired and feel powerless. Help us to save lives. Wear your masks. Stay away from crowded areas.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

