LETTER: EU fed up with SA’s poultry tariffs

Vehicles, fruit, wine and nuts are prime targets for reciprocal action

22 June 2021 - 17:10 David Wolpert
Picture: 123RF/ANDOR BUJDOS

Cyril Ramaphosa has pleaded with the G7 countries for assistance in various areas, including increased financial support from IMF special drawing rights; vaccine manufacture participation, including vaccine donations; and an extension for phasing out fossil fuels (“Climate change and pandemic need an inclusive, global push”, June 20).

While requesting assistance from the G7, which includes a number of EU countries, our government is involved in regular tariff increases and various forms of duties imposed on imports from these countries, with Trade, Industry & Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel leading the charge.

It is common knowledge that a number of EU countries are fed up with the constant attacks launched against their poultry. It’s only a matter of time before reciprocal action is taken against our exports to the area. Surely it is apparent that motor vehicles, fruit — including the very successful citrus export programme — wine, nuts and other products are prime targets?

We should bear in mind that these tariff actions against the EU fly in the face of an existing free trade agreement (the economic partnership agreement). SA arrogantly expects duty-free exports while imposing heavy import duties.

With our fragile economy and vaccine programme desperately needing help, our president should use his office to shut down the never-ending abuse of the relationship via poultry tariffs.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

LETTER: Time to let market dynamics determine chicken prices

High tariffs cause more harm than good
LETTER: Crying foul over Schussler’s chickens

Economist misunderstands the statistics and how to analyse them
LETTER: Brazil wants SA to chicken out

It will keep prices low until it destroys our industry and then dictate prices
