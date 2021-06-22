Opinion / Letters

LETTER: CCMA no longer the crown jewel

Budget cuts to keep SAA alive have affected services to unfairly treated workers

22 June 2021 - 17:50
A SAA aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
Once again Carol Paton is quite correct in her analysis and overview of the duplicitous way in which the SAA deal has been structured (“Pravin Gordhan’s breathtaking manipulation of the Treasury over SAA”, June 21).  However, it must be remembered that the citizen in the street has been heavily affected by all of this spending.

From a small anecdote I can show how the budget cuts to the department of employment & labour have affected service delivery at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). This budget cut has meant individuals who have been unfairly dismissed or retrenched are facing ever longer queues to try to get their cases heard. Even the administration of the CCMA has been heavily compromised.

The CCMA was the crown jewel shining brightly in the department, but because of the SAA debacle there is no longer any shine to this very dull crown.

Michael Bagraim,MP, DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

CAROL PATON: Pravin Gordhan’s breathtaking manipulation of the Treasury over SAA

The single-minded minister has pulled off either a cynical manipulation or the work of a master political operator
Opinion
1 day ago
