LETTER: No surprise ANC is bankrupt

Party has been shown over and over that it is devoid of professional and competent people

20 June 2021 - 16:54
Jessie Duarte. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
There you have it. The ANC is bankrupt. What irony when you consider that Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte, two such stalwarts, have run the show for so long.

Between the two they have evidently made a mess of what is, after all a mirror held up to the governing party. This is where important decisions are made, it should run as a well-oiled machine.

But it should not come as a surprise. It is simply a reflection of how the government is run. It has been proved over and over that the ANC is devoid of professional and competent people.

You can count on one hand those who have even a smidgen of what it takes to govern competently. The rest are talking heads without an ounce of ability or experience in the portfolios they lead. Their deputies are not much better.

Let’s face it, if a party is unable to take care of its own staff, what chance has it to govern a country? We have known the answer for too long without showing it at the ballot box. Perhaps the coming municipal election will help stop the ANC rot once and for all. 

Cliff Buchler 
Claremont

