Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Build on areas of excellence

We can only extend excellence to all if we already have a solid base

20 June 2021 - 19:28
Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN​
Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN​

The protests and closure of the N3 highway at Harrismith reveal the consequences of grouping together disparate municipalities post-1994.

This aspiration was noble — group two or three towns so the better managed could lift the poorer developed. The intention was good but, predictably, the opposite happened: the better managed towns were dragged down.

Harrismith now wants to break away from Maluti-a-Phofung, so something at least can be salvaged. This consequence of ANC ideology is not limited to municipalities. We must be aware of the risk of lowest-common-denominator thinking throughout society, for example in health.

If we want a better life for all in the foreseeable future we should rather retain and build up areas of excellence. We can only extend excellence to all if we already have a solid base. The economists call this lumpy growth. No, it’s not good socialism, but it’s the only way that works.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

The how, who, what and where of inclusionary housing

Once we all accept that spatial redistribution is necessary in our towns and cities, the next set of questions are practical
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Transforming human settlements and the spatial economy

Spatial transformation, with its social and economic benefits, needs to be promoted at all levels, from neighbourhoods to regions
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s imploding urban foundations

As our leaders play politics in plush hotels, SA is crumbling
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Good luck with rose-tinted glasses

The reality of pot-holed roads doesn't match up with columnist’s upbeat account
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Money down a bottomless pothole

Is it legal to pay a bankrupt or corrupt entity for services that are not rendered?
Opinion
1 week ago

FRED KHUMALO: The endemic stench of decay in Joburg

Like a lobster that doesn’t realise the water in the pot is gradually going to cook it, Joburg residents see their city’s decline as normal
Opinion
2 weeks ago
