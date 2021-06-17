LETTER: Schussler’s poultry arguments are specious

Economist and consultant to the SA poultry industry Mike Schussler's article highlighted upfront his agenda, which is to defend and protect, at all costs, the large domestic poultry producers (“Why do Brazil’s chickens cross the ocean? To fly over SA tariffs”, June 2). As the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein we believe it important to highlight some misrepresentations and inaccuracies in his article.

SA currently has four important partners to satisfy domestic demand for chicken meat: first and most important is local production, which at full production can meet about 80% of local demand. The balance is imported from the US, Brazil and the EU.

It is not true — as alleged by Schussler — that imports from Brazil are increasing in SA. They have in fact declined by more than 24% between 2017 and 2020. Year-on-year figures were 345,516 tonnes in 2017; 331,052 tonnes in 2018; 270,494 tonnes in 2019; and 261,951 tonnes in 2020.

As concerns the discrepancies between the total number and nature of the product leaving Brazil being different to what lands in SA, we want to be clear that Brazil is categorising exported product correctly, according to its own trade code classification. It is also important to note that the two countries use different trade codes. If there are indeed discrepancies they are certainly not originating at a Brazilian level, and are therefore outside Brazil’s area of control and responsibility.

Schussler writes that “overall, Brazilian chicken exported to SA costs less than half the average Brazilian global chicken export price”. We are surprised that Schussler, as an economist who is knowledgeable in international trade, would raise this as he would know that products are priced differently according to their demand and the market conditions that prevail in different countries. For example, the EU has a higher demand for chicken breasts, China for chicken feet, and South Africans are known to love their brown poultry meat. In addition, prices are not static and can fluctuate between the time a product is shipped and when it lands.

It does not make sense to look at overall basket pricing, but rather what is purchased. Over 65% of all poultry product exported from Brazil to SA is mechanically deboned meat, which is used by SA for the domestic production of viennas and other cold meats. Mechanically deboned meat is not produced in any significant quantities in SA and thus must be imported to meet local demand. It is also four to five times cheaper than other poultry cuts, so it is obvious that it would be four to five times cheaper overall.

Brazil, as the world’s leading and largest exporter of quality poultry, supplies product to more than 140 countries. We greatly value our trade relationship with SA, and as a global strategic partner we are committed to protecting and supporting food security around the world.

Ricardo Santin

President, Brazilian Association of Animal Protein

