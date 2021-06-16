LETTER: Top court should deliver Zuma verdict

It is absurd that the Constitutional Court has not yet delivered its verdict on Jacob Zuma’s contempt case.
Citizens are arrested within 10 days for failing to honour a summons, yet this man can say and do as he please without fear of being arrested.
It makes a mockery of our once-esteemed legal system and is sending this country to an uncertain future.
Please, powers that be, do what is necessary and arrest the man and deliver a verdict in this case.
Gareth Payne
Via e-mail
