Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Top court should deliver Zuma verdict

16 June 2021 - 18:59
Former president Jacob Zuma pleads not guilty at the high court in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Jacob Zuma pleads not guilty at the high court in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

It is absurd that the Constitutional Court has not yet delivered its verdict on Jacob Zuma’s contempt case.

Citizens are arrested within 10 days for failing to honour a summons, yet this man can say and do as he please without fear of being arrested.

It makes a mockery of our once-esteemed legal system and is sending this country to an uncertain future.

Please, powers that be, do what is necessary and arrest the man and deliver a verdict in this case.

Gareth Payne
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Jacob Zuma lays into Billy Downer and the NPA, insisting he must be acquitted

The former president wants the state prosecutor on the stand for pursuing an allegedly tainted, politically motivated and bigoted case against him
National
6 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Trust SA to cock up even benign forms of corruption

A book on how some forms of graft work to grow the economy needs to be studied, especially by ANC's factions
Opinion
1 hour ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: A president at the wheel is far better than a reshuffle

Despite obstructive ministers, Cyril Ramaphosa is coming into his own as his initiatives begin to pay off
Opinion
6 days ago

NPA expects Gupta bank records now after ratification of UAE treaties

The NPA's boss warns extradited suspects won't be on the next plane from the UAE to SA
National
5 days ago

Court denies bail to Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma

Sharma appeared in court in Bloemfontein in connection with the contentious R288m Estina dairy project in the Free State
National
1 week ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Arsene Ramaphosa’s team keeps him in the lower leagues

President’s cabinet plays with the handbrake on while the rest of the world moves ahead
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Kruger National Park has gone to the dogs
Opinion / Letters
2.
TOM EATON: The brave new world of the reformed ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
4.
Karpowership SA will boost transition to ...
Opinion
5.
BUSI MAVUSO: Ramaphosa takes gigantic steps in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Contempt of court: why no judgment in Zuma case?

Opinion / Letters

Nothing sinister behind chief justice’s extended leave, says Lamola

National

Is Mogoeng missing in action?

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.