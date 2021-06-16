Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Careful with that sparkling optimism

16 June 2021 - 18:51

It is rare that Carol Paton’s articles contain such levels of optimism as in her “A sparkling new moment of opportunity”, (June 14).

While it seems that new optimism has seized public commentators after the unexpected increase in private electricity generation limits together with the ostensible privatisation of SAA, I suggest an element of caution.

In last Friday’s Business Day on page 4 there were two auction notices for the disposal of steel fabricating assets. This sector is still haemorrhaging jobs partly as a result of the 18% steel import duties imposed by minister Ebrahim Patel’s much-hailed master plan.

The competition board’s incomprehensible refusal to allow the takeover of Burger King by a foreign private equity company shows that our economy is still sorely afflicted by outdated ideology.

The question is, were last week’s positive moves the result of sheer desperation or do they signify a genuine change in policy? I’m reserving judgment until I see Patel appointed as ambassador to Liberia and the current steel import tariffs removed.

James Cunningham
Via e-mail

CAROL PATON: A sparkling new moment of opportunity

The talking is over, and the action has begun
Opinion
2 days ago

WATCH: Steel prices hurt localisation drive

Michael Avery and his panel debate the economic benefits of sustaining a primary steel producer
Companies
1 week ago

Patel’s trade policy still the same: heavy on statist intervention and light on reality

Minister highlights statist interventions and defends his department’s failure to revise the fundamentals that underpin SA’s trade policy
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Patel’s policy rules are pure lunacy

We have a minister of trade, industry & competition who obviously does not understand basic economic principles
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Steel duties cost SA jobs

If Ebrahim Patel really wanted competitiveness he would have dropped imported steel duties long ago
Opinion
3 weeks ago
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
