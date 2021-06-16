LETTER: Careful with that sparkling optimism

It is rare that Carol Paton’s articles contain such levels of optimism as in her “A sparkling new moment of opportunity”, (June 14).

While it seems that new optimism has seized public commentators after the unexpected increase in private electricity generation limits together with the ostensible privatisation of SAA, I suggest an element of caution.

In last Friday’s Business Day on page 4 there were two auction notices for the disposal of steel fabricating assets. This sector is still haemorrhaging jobs partly as a result of the 18% steel import duties imposed by minister Ebrahim Patel’s much-hailed master plan.

The competition board’s incomprehensible refusal to allow the takeover of Burger King by a foreign private equity company shows that our economy is still sorely afflicted by outdated ideology.

The question is, were last week’s positive moves the result of sheer desperation or do they signify a genuine change in policy? I’m reserving judgment until I see Patel appointed as ambassador to Liberia and the current steel import tariffs removed.

James Cunningham

Via e-mail

