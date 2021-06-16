LETTER: A sparkling moment — for the rich

I read with disgust and frank disbelief Carol Paton’s remarks (“A sparkling new moment of opportunity,” June 14 2021) on the implications of the recent decision to increase the decentralisation of electricity generation.

For some years, I have been raising the concern that while greater use of renewables and decentralised capacity might be desirable in the abstract, the big problem is that it will worsen Eskom’s financial situation. In all those years, proponents of such a move argued the opposite: they claimed that, if anything, a move to renewables and decentralisation would improve Eskom’s operations and finances.

Indeed, Peter Attard Montalto continues to repeat this denial of any adverse effect in his recent column (“Something clicked with Ramaphosa’s power-generation move”, June 13). But the lie must eventually be revealed.

With the recent policy decision having secured the trajectory desired by vested interests in big business and the renewables sector, Paton now admits that the concern is correct. But in a move worthy of a Kafkaesque propagandist, she frames it as a good thing. Apparently, the worsening of Eskom’s fiscus-threatening situation is desirable because it will hasten a resolution to the problem — a contemptibly dishonest and disingenuous claim that is also devoid of logic.

It remains to be seen who will pay the price for this rent seeking. But the recent decision suggests it will not be those most able to pay it: the wealthy will be able to opt out, enabled by the Treasury’s spineless (or uncaring) unwillingness to raise top income or corporate taxes even in the present dire circumstances.

And this is quite likely to harm the country greatly, beyond the myopic horizon of those who seek to secure personal benefit and profit from these decisions. It seems the sparkle Paton speaks of is just part of a bait and switch.

Dr Seán Muller

School of economics: Johannesburg Institute of Advanced Study



JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.