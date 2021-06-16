Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A dilemma revisited?

16 June 2021 - 19:52
An Allied convoy steaming into Table Bay during the war. Picture: DITSONG NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY, PHOTO COLLECTION S.A. 459
An Allied convoy steaming into Table Bay during the war. Picture: DITSONG NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY, PHOTO COLLECTION S.A. 459

Your most insightful article, “Hitler’s spies on SA shores” in the June 8 edition, brought back emotional memories.

My dad answered the call when his country needed him in 1939.  This is incidentally the day on which he died in 2010 at the age of 96. So few of them are alive today.

Dad used to ask us all, his six sons and Mom, to be quiet when we would read to him anything about “his” war that we came across in papers.

He would have been delighted by this article since it dealt with the time when he and his fellow fighters were at pains trying to  hold back the enemy in North Africa.  So many paid the ultimate price.

They could not follow the progress of the war.

To think that there were folks at home who busied themselves defeating their efforts. What would have happened to our country if the opposition did not win the narrow vote in parliament to go to war on the side of the Allied Forces?

Who would have thought that these same folks would win the election after the war and introduce their dehumanising laws, causing so much pain and misery to so many. Today there are still streets and suburbs named after them.

It would take the sacrifice of even more lives to defeat them after almost a further half a century. Their remnants would still try to “save” their country.

Are we not now perhaps ironically faced with a similar dilemma:  this time the ailing opposition trying by all means to wrest power from the ruling democratic government?

Koert Meyer
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your says. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

BIG READ: Hitler’s spies on SA shores

What started as research for a PhD thesis developed into a story of spies and submarine warfare in SA’s waters during World War 2
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KHAYA SITHOLE: New regime could prove costly for ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: The brave new world of the reformed ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Ill-equipped SA army in no position to confront ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Trust SA to cock up even benign ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: The DA is SA’s only hope

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Proposal to limit PR seats will wipe out small parties

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: EFF policy will destroy property rights

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: EFF, Malema 'talking out of both sides of their mouth' on land

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA’s policies are successful

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Listen to Naomi Osaka, ANC

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.