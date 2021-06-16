Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A bill to usher in tyranny

Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Amendment Bill will reverse all our valuable rights

16 June 2021 - 19:26

I refer to the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of  Unfair Discrimination Amendment (PEPUDA) Bill. A bill of this nature will promote abusive, dictatorial, tyrannical-type leadership. It is ludicrous, arbitrary and absolutely unnecessary. 

It is an uncanny coincidence that this bill is being introduced at a time when the powers that be are revising the Firearms Control Act. We are inching towards tyranny as our constitutional rights are being eroded by stealth and deception.

It has been said on multiple occasions, that “The road to tyranny is paved with good intentions”. Section 15 of the Bill of Rights, as enshrined in our constitution (1996), gives everyone the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion. There must be constant vigilance by “we, the people” to ensure that our constitutional rights are defended. 

Without our inalienable and constitutional rights we will forfeit our humanity. Our current state of politics needs to adhere to the constitution, for our beloved nation was founded on it. Tampering with freedom of religion is an ultra-serious undertaking. To understand this, it is necessary to see how religious freedom relates to the other three freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of association, and freedom of conscience. These four freedoms are indivisible. Without the other three, freedom of religion becomes nothing more than freedom of individual belief and freedom for private worship. 

Religious freedom is supremely enshrined in our constitution, under the Bill of Rights. Constitutional supremacy is and has to be the bedrock upon which the edifice of a democracy rests

It is a proven fact that religious repression sustains authoritarian governance. It is also a proven fact that religious freedom instantiates and strengthens liberal democracy and its freedoms through the kind of  activities that it allows. Our right to the free exercise of religion creates an obligation on the part of various levels of government, at the very least, to refrain from interfering in how we choose to worship. Our struggle heroes and beloved Madiba struggled to free us from bondage, surely we cannot be enslaved again, with a proposed bill like PEPUDA, which will take us back 30 years. This is not the ANC that I voted and fought for. 

Farouk Araie
Benoni

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Are we devouring our kittens as we celebrate Youth Day?

SA lags well behind the world average in terms of SMMEs’ contribution to employment opportunites
Opinion
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Much more needed than Ramaphosa’s reform gimmicks

Raising the power licensing threshold will add only 0.5% to GDP
Opinion
2 days ago

Unemployed youth at centre of national recovery, Ramaphosa says

Administration to launch another initiative, the National Pathway Management Network, to support young people
National
7 hours ago

Think-tank calls for policy reform to fix ‘catastrophic’ youth unemployment

The Centre for Development Enterprise points to dire consequences of joblessness and inadequate education
Economy
8 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Trust SA to cock up even benign forms of corruption

A book on how some forms of graft work to grow the economy needs to be studied, especially by ANC's factions
Opinion
8 hours ago
