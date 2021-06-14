Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cape Town must use its wealth to help the poor

Investment in sensible urban projects will ultimately pay for itself

14 June 2021 - 17:21
Photo: NOMBULELO DAMBA-HENDRIK/GROUNDUP
Photo: NOMBULELO DAMBA-HENDRIK/GROUNDUP

Brian Kantor develops an important argument for the City of Cape Town to spend more on infrastructure and services to maintain property values for ratepayers in the city (“More public-private partnerships, please”, June 4).

The city has plentiful reserves and a low level of debt, in stark contrast to the weak financial position of the national government. However, the case for Cape Town increasing its spending — both by using more of its reserves and additional borrowing — goes beyond protecting the property values of existing ratepayers.

The city has a constitutional mandate to extend essential infrastructure and services to poor and marginalised communities living in inhospitable conditions, often without sanitation, clean water, electricity and refuse collection. Enhanced investment in the built environment and community services would also provide a badly needed economic stimulus post-Covid-19 and create vital jobs and skills to counter rising unemployment.

Targeted public spending on the development of land and infrastructure to accommodate the future growth of the city could lever in further private investment and in due course generate higher tax revenues to help cover the costs of the original expenditure.

This is the beauty of investing in sensible urban projects and programmes — it generates valuable public goods, spurs economic multipliers, provides pathways out of poverty, instils hope in the future, and ultimately pays for itself. The city should not be sitting on vast amounts of cash in the bank when it could be used much more productively to help get us out of the economic and social crisis.

Prof Ivan Turok, Human Sciences Research Council and University of the Free State

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Western Cape premier calls for region-sensitive Covid rules

Alan Winde has reiterated his call for national government to let provinces apply different levels of pandemic restrictions
National
4 days ago

Transnet strike looms as wage talks stall

Two largest unions request strike certificate from mediator after members reject 4% offer
National
4 days ago

Eskom’s generation units nose-diving

SA has experienced loadshedding since 2008, but breakdowns are increasing with Eskom’s energy availability factor on an unrelenting declining trend
National
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Something clicked with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PATRICIA DE LILLE: The ANC and DA are good for ...
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa has unreliable ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Much more needed than Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Is the government working in its own interest?
Opinion

Related Articles

Western Cape premier calls for region-sensitive Covid rules

National / Health

The week in pictures

Life

HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive new Constantia boutique estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.