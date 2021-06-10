LETTER: Proposal to limit PR seats will wipe out small parties

Jonny Steinberg is the first commentator to expose the “wishful fantasy” that replacing our national and provincial PR electoral system with the mixed wards & PR used in municipal elections will make any great improvements. (June 4).

Lobbyists for a predominantly constituency system evade the fact that our political parties have for a quarter of a century both imposed and dismissed ward councillors as the party national executive wishes, just as they do with PR councillors, MPLs, and MPs. This rarely causes them difficulties.

The proposal to limit PR to 100 seats out of the 400 in the National Assembly will simply wipe out most small parties, and redistribute their seats between the ANC, DA, and IFP. The lobbyists against our PR system usually dodge this fact.

Keith Gottschalk, Claremont

