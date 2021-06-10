Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Brazil wants SA to chicken out

Brazil will keep prices low until it destroys our industry and then dictate prices

10 June 2021 - 14:54
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER

Reading Mike Schussler’s article, and the response of Francois Baird from FairPlay, it’s clear to me that there’s a poultry price war between Brazil and SA and winning is seen as more important than a fair fight.

It is a common strategy when two entities are in a price war that the bigger one will price the other one out of the market. You will lower your price and make little or no margin on your product until the opponent is dead ... and then you can charge what you want. Presumably this is what Brazil is doing here. If Schussler’s findings are true, and imports are evading the tariffs that are due, our authorities have to act. SA’s chicken producers play by the rules, but we cannot compete if the playing field is not level.

We know that Brazil makes money on the white breast meat they export to the West, and that they are then left with the rest of those chickens, and we know that SA is a target for those leftovers. They are price takers, because they’ve made their margins, they just want to get rid of the brown meat portions. And it is not just here — Namibia and other African countries also have  massive problems with Brazilian chicken.

In Ghana, Brazil has already won the price war and now there is no domestic poultry industry to speak of, and presumably Brazil can now charge whatever they want for chicken. So we must not be fooled by low prices charged to SA for now. In my opinion that will change as soon as Brazil wins the price war and destroys our chicken industry. That is why we should be smarter, and support our own poultry industry, the way Brazil supports theirs.

For the sake of poultry farmers like myself — and SA consumers who will pay the price in the end when chicken prices are dictated by other countries — I hope the SA Revenue Service and minister Ebrahim Patel are taking notice.

Clive Tigere, Louis Trichardt

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MIKE SCHUSSLER: Why do Brazil’s chickens cross the ocean? To fly over SA tariffs

A string of anomalies are evident in the import of the meat and its final cost to local consumers
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Schussler’s findings on poultry imports require urgent investigation

Economist details what appear to be import category switches after the chicken leaves Brazil and before it is imported into SA, accompanied by ...
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Decision on Burger King ultimately bad ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Full picture of the Greensill scandal still to ...
Opinion
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Turns out the DA was right ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Equal opportunity offender
Opinion
5.
LETTER: EFF, Malema 'talking out of both sides of ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

PIC chief Abel Sithole orders probe into poultry producer exec

National

LETTER: Chicken import codes must be scrutinised

Opinion / Letters

Poultry execs flag PIC brass links

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.