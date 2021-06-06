LETTER: Reality and myth of King David and Israel

I am delighted to learn that Zionist hasbara propagandists Milton Shain and Sydney Kaye begrudgingly admit that Abraham and Moses were allegorical myths, and thereby concede that God was/is not some property developer who bequeathed Palestine to Jews in perpetuity (“Debunking Crawford-Browne’s myths” and “Implying Middle East scholarship where there is none”, June 3).

As regards King David: the Israeli government has evicted Palestinians from their homes in Silwan, adjacent to the Old City in Jerusalem and, in search of evidence of King David, has fruitlessly spent millions excavating 17 layers of civilisations in what it proclaims as “the City of David”. Ironically, it was during one of my several visits to those diggings when my Israeli archeologist tour guide confided that King David was also a myth, and that no evidence of his existence has been found in Silwan.

That Jews lived in Palestine 2,000 years ago is not disputed, nor that 100 years ago about 5% of the Palestinian population was Jewish. Nor that a century ago about 20% of the Palestinian population was Christian. It would be absurd, however, to argue that every Christian on earth has a “right of return” to Palestine and to expel Muslim Palestinians from their homes or steal their country simply because Jesus Christ was born there. As I said in my letter, modern-day Ashkenazi (European) Jewish colonial settlers have no genetic connections to ancient Israel (“No evidence to support myths around Israel”, June 1).

Given the barbarities of the Nazi holocaust, Jewish Israelis should not be inflicting similar atrocities against Palestinians. Contrary to Allan Wolman’s claims, the Russell Tribunal on Palestine in Cape Town in 2011 was highly successful (“Crawford-Browne lacks historical nous on Israel”, June 3). Judge Siraj Desai was the chair, and I was elected (not self-appointed) as local organising secretary. Ten years later, the reality that Israel is an apartheid state is now acknowledged by increasing numbers of both Israeli and Diaspora Jews, plus the UN, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and B’Tselem. Israeli genocide of Palestinians, crimes against humanity (including apartheid) and war crimes are glaringly obvious on our television screens.

Paradoxically, it was Hendrik Verwoerd, not Crawford-Browne, who first described Israel as an apartheid state. For Wolman, any/all criticisms of Zionist Israel are smeared as anti-Semitic. Yet such smears no longer intimidate critics. Are Jewish members of B’Tselem, Israeli Coalition of Women for Peace, Breaking the Silence, Jews for Justice, SA Jews for Palestine and numerous other non-Zionist organisations also all anti-Semitic? The nonviolent Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) campaign, modelled after SA’s experience, calls upon Israel to:

End its occupation of the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and Gaza, and dismantle the “apartheid wall”;

Recognise the fundamental rights of Arab-Palestinians to full equality in Israel-Palestine; and

Acknowledge the right of return of Palestinian refugees.

Zionist propagandists are hysterical about BDS, just as they are when Zionism is exposed as apartheid. Yes, compliance with those three demands would mean the end of the Zionist apartheid state of Israel. So be it, and good riddance! But can Wolman, Shain and Kaye please rationally explain to Business Day readers just how these three very modest BDS demands are “anti-Semitic”?

Terry Crawford-Browne

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.