LETTER: Land and property confusion, season 2

Terence Corrigan suggests the arguments being raised and debated between the ANC and the EFF on the amendment of the “expropriation without compensation” clause of the constitution, as referred to in section 25(2), are generally incorrectly and misleadingly interpreted as restricted to land-reform measures (“Expropriation not limited to land”, June 1). How right he is. And how dangerous this misunderstanding is.

At the time when the provisions of the constitution were being negotiated attention was drawn to the fact that the word “property”, as referred to in section 25 in the Bill of Rights was, if given its normal dictionary meaning, capable of wide interpretation. Greater specificity was called for, but these calls were either ignored or refused. I remember pointing out the dangers of this broad definition, and its ramifications, in a letter to the editor at the time (“Land and property confusion”, March 6 2018).

The Oxford Dictionary defines “property” as any “thing or things belonging to someone; possessions collectively; an attribute, quality, or characteristic of something”. Moreover, the definition specifically makes reference to and includes shares or investments. And, though not expressly mentioned by the dictionary, this definition would include intellectual property as well.

The debate taking place is dangerous, and detrimental to both the SA economy and any hopes the president may have of future investment in the country. For while section 25(1) guarantees that no-one should be arbitrarily deprived of any of his property, if amended, subsection 25(2) will remove this right.

Anne Stern

Hermanus

