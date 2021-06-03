LETTER: DA’s policies are successful

Contrary to the views of Andrea Robertson, the DA’s policies are successful and are the reason the Western Cape and DA-governed municipalities around SA outperform the others in almost every metric (“DA’s failed policy — the electorate is not buying it”, May 31).

No other political party is able to unite the moderate, nonracial centre of SA politics the way the DA can and does, and the recent by-election results illustrate that. It is a concern that the DA lost four wards where small, race-based ethnic parties splintered the vote. This is concerning not only for the DA but also for SA, and it needs to be addressed, as Helen Zille has acknowledged (“Biased media fails to reflect DA’s growth”, May 26). But the DA was also able to beat the ANC and FF+ in by-elections in the same city, something no other party is able to do.

In spite of the loss of a few, mainly marginal, wards in recent by-elections the fact is, as Zille also correctly points out, that across 64 by-elections in November and December 2020 and May 2021, where the DA took on the ANC, the ANC only grew in 18 and declined in 46, while the DA grew in 36 and only declined in 28. The DA’s support doubled in several of those by-elections and the ANC’s doubled in none.

These wards are spread across the entire SA, illustrating that the DA’s policies are not limited in their appeal just to voters in the Western Cape. This hardly amounts to the kind of wholesale slaughter at the polls some analysts and writers in the media would have everyone believe.

The DA remains the second-largest party in SA and is rebuilding itself in terms of the review panel report after the disastrous 2019 election results. I’m not aware of any other political party that responds to challenges and acts to self-correct as it continues its mission to provide viable alternatives, based on workable policies to benefit all South Africans.

Stuart Pringle

Somerset West

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.