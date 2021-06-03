LETTER: DA is a sinking ship

October’s local government election will be SA’s sixth, and 2024’s general election our seventh. The DA was invited by president Nelson Mandela, at great cost to himself and his party, to be part of the new government of national unity in 1994.

Only two parties accepted this invitation, the NP and IFP, and former president FW de Klerk became one of the two deputy presidents. The NP was also awarded six ministerial posts, among them Pik Botha, Dawie de Villiers, Leon Wessels and Roelf Meyer. The IFP got three ministerial posts and Mangosuthu Buthelezi even acted as president when none of the top three was available.

The dishonest, power-hungry DA opted to go it alone, hoping to oust the “Goliath” ANC. At the time it was one of the other tiny 1% parties. How it managed to pull away from them to get to its 20% ceiling, heaven only knows. Will it eventually govern? By calling itself “a government-in-waiting” and “shadow government” and their MEC in the Western Cape “ministers”, it is only fooling its followers.

The DA’s white Afrikaans voters are already leaving the sinking ship in droves for the FF+, followed by coloureds to ethnic parties like the Patriotic Alliance, Indian South Africans to ethnic parties like the Minority Front and moderate blacks to other little ones.

The real opposition has now become clear — to the right, and to the left. Since the selfish DA never had a plan B, its only hope now is to do the honourable thing by disbanding and rather help save our country by strengthening the middle ground. It dug its own grave, as recent by-elections have clearly shown.

Koert Meyer

Welgelegen

