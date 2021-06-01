LETTER: No end to the corruption fight

The R150m Digital Vibes contract under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) shows that two-and-a-half years of the Zondo commission and the scandal about personal protective equipment (PPE) haven’t materially changed ethical behaviour, at least in the department of health.

Former Italian prime minister Bettino Craxi admitted shortly before fleeing to Tunisia in 1994 — to avoid jail for corruption in the Tangentopoli affair — that bribes were commonplace in Italian politics to finance political parties and get things done.

If the same applies to the ANC, and I think it does, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive against bribery and corruption is unlikely to succeed.

In Italy, though many went to jail, ethically little changed as bribery remained an essential part of the political system. Craxi’s socialist party, on the other hand, disintegrated.

In SA, the main casualty will likely be the ANC itself, which is already essentially bankrupt as potential funders withdraw. The “radical economic transformation” faction can be seen as realists in that they understand, like Craxi, the importance of bribery and corruption in keeping the ANC alive.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

