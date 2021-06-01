LETTER: Neglect of small business puts more in jobless queues

It is shocking to note that 1,000 people have been added to the unemployment line and more than 350 have joined the discouraged jobseekers group every day since October 30 2009. This speaks volumes.

With the new curtailed curfew we can expect yet more South Africans to join those in the unemployment queue. Yet the government is doing everything in its power to put a hand brake on job creation, and will not even consider specific exemptions for small businesses in disadvantaged areas.

Business-as-usual will mean an ever-shrinking workforce and certainly less revenue from income taxes.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

