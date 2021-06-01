Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Listen to Naomi Osaka, ANC

Tennis star chooses principle over money

01 June 2021 - 17:34
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig.
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

My respect for Naomi Osaka has gone up a notch. I fell in love with her personality when she honoured the Black Lives Matter movement during the US Open last year. She wore seven masks for seven victims of police violence.

When I heard she had pulled out of the French Open I celebrated the special moment with U2’s Beautiful Day. Indeed, it is a beautiful day when principles overpower money, title and prestige.

The most valuable athlete of our time decided to walk away from money and another title just for a principle. In a world when politicians are bought for as little as R50,000 she said no. 

Is the ANC listening? This 23-year-old would make Nelson Mandela smile. She is willing to pay the highest price to stand for her principles. 

Dr Lucas  Ntyintyane 
Via e-mail

