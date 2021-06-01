LETTER: Helen Zille blind to race only when it suits her

Rightly or wrongly, there are South Africans who believe the DA’s perceived colour-blind philosophy was largely architected by Helen Zille, and that she promoted the rejection of multiracialism in favour of nonracialism. Indeed, DA policy states that “nonracialism is the rejection of race as a way to categorise people”.

It is therefore a bit confusing in her recent article. Zille, in a dubious attempt to put a positive spin on the DA’s performance in the recent by-elections, seems to differentiate between black and white wards and comments on the ANC’s decline in wards where the “majority of voters are black” (“Biased media fails to reflect DA’s growth”, May 26). This is surely some sort of racial classification or categorisation and is, on the face of it, contrary to the DA’s stated policy on race and contributes to the confusion.

In the absence of a dramatic reconfiguration of our political party establishments the DA remains the only potential pivotal point on which a much-needed centrist party can emerge, with support from the majority of members of our rainbow nation. However, to do that and reverse the increasingly likely prospect of SA becoming a failed state, the DA needs to strongly and unambiguously appeal to black and coloured communities.

If it does not recognise that there are such racial communities, with their own identity, pride, aspirations, legitimate grievances and need for specific broad-based redress, the DA will continue to lose black and coloured representatives and supporters. This would be a political tragedy and a slap in the face to those loyal founders and supporters who, over decades of opposition to the racist apartheid government, established the DA and its predecessors in the first place.

Zille may have given up on understanding the media’s attitudes towards the DA but it is to be hoped that she has the time to apply her considerable intellect to rectifying the party’s dwindling image among the electorate at large. A good start would be to recognise the multiracial composition of that electorate and establish policies that cater to their diverse needs.

David Gant

Kenilworth

