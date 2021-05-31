LETTER: DA’s failed policy — the electorate is not buying it

I found myself shaking my head when I read the latest offering from DA leader John Steenhuisen. He just does not get it — the DA is losing wards every time there is a by-election. No matter what spin you put on it — and Helen Zille has truly tried — losing is losing. (“Biased media fails to reflect DA’s growth”, May 26).

The DA has doubled down on failed policy, after criticising the ANC for the same thing, and the electorate is not buying it. What should one do when decisions don't have the desired effect? Change direction.

SA, governed by populist majoritarianism, is not ready for a DA-led national government. The only chance the party has of being able to lead in the way it wants to is to secure Western Cape independence.

The provincial electorate wants a constitutional democracy and free and open markets. This is clear from voting patterns since 2009, when they tossed the ANC out and have not voted them in again. The Western Cape does not want a dictatorship of the majority led by an all-powerful but incapable state, or socialism.

Yet that is the path we are on if the DA lets the ANC and EFF take any more political space in the Western Cape. The ANC knows this too, and has consequently funded significant movements of ANC voters from the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape into the Western Cape, which has the added bonus of outsourcing the care of these generally non-taxpayers to the Western Cape.

The Covid-19 command council has hijacked the democratic process via pandemic regulations, allowing the ANC to move to capture all uncaptured centres of power with the aim of having total control over its citizens. These include:

Expropriation without compensation. Nothing more needs to be said.

Nothing more needs to be said. The proposed refusal of gun licenses for “self-defence” purposes.

Postponing the local government elections due in October.

Providing for all data generated in the country to belong to the state and be stored on government servers.

Bringing racial targets (quotas) into the private business sector.

Extending the definition of equality and discrimination to outcomes and not only opportunity, so one can now be found guilty of discrimination even if there was no intention to do so.

Nationalising funds and assets held by private medical aids.

And the pièce de résistance ... nationalising the SA Reserve Bank, which would immediately plunge the country into official failed state territory.

The DA is our last hope. It must not let us down.

Andrea Robertson

Stellenbosch

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.