LETTER: Self-defence is a legitimate reason for owning a gun

Police minister Bheki Cele has recently informed South Africans that the government is proposing amendments to the Firearms Control Act. The proposed bill wants to take away self-defence as a legitimate reason for wanting a gun licence.

Are we living in the same country? It’s already a colossal struggle to get a gun licence, and self-defence is a legitimate reason. There is simply no logic to this decision.

South Africans are not stupid — they recognise the true intentions behind the bill. Saying that “the mere possession of a firearm can lead to increased rates of victimisation” is ridiculous concerning individuals who own guns legally. The proposed bill will do nothing to disarm the criminals who are already in possession of illegal guns and are perpetrating these rates of victimisation.

By taking away law-abiding citizens’ right to own a gun, all that will be accomplished is the disarming of good citizens. If our police, who don’t police, can’t even manage to control taxi drivers, how will they enforce these new amendments on the criminals who truly pose a threat?

In effect, this proposal will empower violent criminals who are already disregarding the law. The government wants to take away one of the only forms of effective protection we have left.

Ashley Davison

Durbanville

