LETTER: Naledi Pandor’s call for ICC to probe Israel is absurd

ANC government refused to carry out its obligations as a member of the International Criminal Court by failing to arrest Omar al-Bashir

30 May 2021 - 16:05
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses in Gaza, May 23 2021. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses in Gaza, May 23 2021. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor’s recent call for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel’s involvement in the latest conflict between Hamas and Israel is biased and makes no sense.

This is the same ANC government that refused to carry out its obligations as a member of the same ICC when it failed to arrest murderous dictator Omar al-Bashir, who was responsible for the genocide of thousands of Sudanese in Darfur. (Didn’t black lives matter then?) And rather than face the wrath of the court, the ANC decided to withdraw SA’s membership, like cowards.

What right does it have to ask that same court to investigate only Israel? Hamas is an internationally declared terrorist organisation whose sole declared aim is to destroy Israel, not find a lasting peace for the Palestinians. The two-state solution is not what Hamas is pursuing.

The ANC calls Israel a racist apartheid state. Well, the facts do not support that view. The total Arab population of Iran, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Gaza is about 292-million. The total Jewish population in these Arab countries is about 8,400, or 0.0029%.

Israel has a population of about 9-million, of whom 1.9-million are Arabs who have full citizenship rights. That is 21.1% of its population. How does the ANC justify Israel as an “apartheid state”? The party and its blind supporters would be better off seeking the facts before shouting from the rooftops and adding to the tension in the Middle East.

Hamas started this latest conflict, choosing to use densely populated Palestinian suburbs as human shields from which to launch rockets indiscriminately at Israel. Israel has every right to defend itself and neutralise such positions, and took reasonable care to minimise civilian casualties.

The ANC should focus on getting its own corrupt and incompetent house in order instead of taking a biased view on an issue they have little accurate knowledge of.

Albert Questiaux
Via e-mail

