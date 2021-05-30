LETTER: Good luck with rose-tinted glasses

Mamokete Lijane’s column turned out to be a mini travelogue and an interesting read (“Behind the doom and gloom is a country worth fighting for”, May 25). However, my reaction was, “good luck with that”.

I recently took a trip to Bela Bela, looking for somewhere I remembered for horse riding, and to reacquaint myself with the Waterberg. The area appears to be dominated by game farms, all secured behind miles of fencing, some of which was electric.

There was little to interest me other than what might lie behind their well-appointed entrance blocks.

On the way back, I decided to visit a well-known beauty spot next to a dam. About 5km off the N1, the road became so bad I turned back.

It reminded me of a trip to Ficksburg a year ago, where the route forced me to stop and drive around potholes that would have destroyed my car.

Perhaps your writer drives a Humvee, because it’s becoming clear that anything less won’t survive our minor roads.

I did get an excellent breakfast, one of the few things we still do well in SA, but I didn’t need to drive 300km to get it.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

