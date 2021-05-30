Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Employees, not unions, should be on boards

30 May 2021 - 18:06
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
I have long advocated for the inclusion of employee representatives on company boards. However, the idea must be refined so the representative is an employee of the entity concerned, and is elected by employees only.

The unions should not be involved — it must be the employees themselves, who have chips in the game. Most union leaders are still committed to rummaging through Marxist/Leninist theories and rantings in the dustbin of history.

These absurd dreamers and ideologues, including “Red Queen” minister Ebrahim Patel, still strive for the destruction of capitalism and the institution of a workers’ paradise that has failed everywhere.

Beware the minister that imposes legislation on the sale of cooked chicken, slip-slops and T-shirts during a national medical emergency; just imagine what he wants to do to filthy capitalists.

Robert Stone
Linden

Overcoming the low trust dynamic in SA workplaces

Multi-union participatory structures could reduce the distance between union leadership and  members, and between management and workers
Opinion
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Skewed orbits: Planet Patel and Planet Mantashe

The trade minister wants to limit imports, the energy minister wants to keep gas to fund the ANC — neither plan works
Opinion
1 week ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Joint rollout of tranceformation set to blur departments together

According to rumours, President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the green light to the use of marijuana in the affairs of state
Opinion
2 weeks ago

PETER BRUCE: Steel yourself for Ebrahim Patel’s price controls, a loser’s game

The minister’s efforts to protect a small number of local industries is harming the entire economy
Opinion
3 months ago
