LETTER: Employees, not unions, should be on boards

I have long advocated for the inclusion of employee representatives on company boards. However, the idea must be refined so the representative is an employee of the entity concerned, and is elected by employees only.

The unions should not be involved — it must be the employees themselves, who have chips in the game. Most union leaders are still committed to rummaging through Marxist/Leninist theories and rantings in the dustbin of history.

These absurd dreamers and ideologues, including “Red Queen” minister Ebrahim Patel, still strive for the destruction of capitalism and the institution of a workers’ paradise that has failed everywhere.

Beware the minister that imposes legislation on the sale of cooked chicken, slip-slops and T-shirts during a national medical emergency; just imagine what he wants to do to filthy capitalists.

Robert Stone

Linden

