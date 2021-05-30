Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ‘Comrades’ and ‘corruption’ go together

Health minister Zweli Mkhize thinks he can clear away the Digital Vibes malfeasance

30 May 2021 - 20:34
Health minister Zweli Mkhize, centre. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Your opinion pages lifted my spirits on Thursday. Peter Bruce’s column summed up my dismay at our government’s mishandling of the Covid-19 epidemic, and the vaccine rollout in particular (“‘Excess deaths’, a slippery minister and really bad vibes”, May 26). The cartoon also brought a wry smile.

When I drove past our local hospital in Somerset West recently I saw two frail people stumbling along towards a snaking queue in the road, folding chairs under arm. I felt outrage and a great sadness.

Honourable health minister Zweli Mkhize clears his throat and states that “these people are not friends but comrades”, indicating that he thinks he can clear away the Digital Vibes malfeasance. “Comrades” — a word uttered repeatedly by ANC ministers when they are questioned about corruption.

Forty days since I received my SMS confirming registration for my vaccination ... and I’m still counting.

Thank heavens for your newspaper and investigative journalism.

Wendy Carter
Somerset West

