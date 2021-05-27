LETTER: ‘Title to sue’ is no ‘get out of jail free’ card for Jacob Zuma

While it is clear from the criminal code that an accused person may plead that the prosecutor in his case has “no title to sue” in addition to pleading not guilty and to reserving his defence, it is by no means plain that the title to sue point has legs in the corruption case against Jacob Zuma, now postponed in the Pietermaritzburg High Court until July 19.

In the entire history of the code, the phrase “title to sue” has been mentioned in only 20 cases reported in the SA Law Reports. Most of them relate to private prosecutions and none of them are on all fours with the basis upon which Zuma relies for his “special plea”, as the presiding judge has wisely dubbed it.

The phrase occurs only once in the statute book, in section 104 of the code. It is difficult to interpret it as a “get out of jail free” card for Zuma without straining the language of the phrase and meaning of the word “title” beyond the limits of judicial interpretation. His prospects of success seem slim.

An accused person who has genuine reservations about the somewhat limited impartiality and objectivity expected of professional prosecutors may invoke his “fair trial” right by seeking a permanent interdict against the tainted prosecutor whom he reasonably apprehends is biased against him. No such interdict is being sought at this stage in the Zuma trial.

It may be that the well-worn “Stalingrad strategy” is being pursued in the matter, since the late Kemp J Kemp confessed to using it on Zuma’s behalf, which dictates that the interdict be held in reserve until the “title to prosecute” point has been litigated all the way to the Constitutional Court without success.

The practical difficulty in seeking such an interdict is that the trial court may allow the trial to run its course before ruling on the fair trial rights allegedly infringed by an allegedly biased Billy Downer SC. The fundamental problem for Zuma is that there is a paucity of relevant and credible evidence of any such bias. The “house by house and street by street” Stalingrad strategy is running out of houses and streets.

Paul Hoffman, SC

Director of Accountability Now

