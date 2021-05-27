LETTER: Tibet’s new leader should join hands with China

The use of the word “genocide” in your Reuters report was overly dramatic and not conducive to building relations between people and cultures (“Tibetan president-elect urges world to resist China’s ‘cultural genocide’", May 24). It is especially disappointing since the quote in question is uttered by someone new to his office. It would have been better for Central Tibetan Administration president-elect Penpa Tsering to seek to build bridges rather than being unnecessarily alarmist.

The article in question quotes Tsering arguing that mainland China is in the process of deliberately killing Tibet’s “religion, language, education and labour”. This is being achieved, according to him, though mass immigration of Han people into Tibet. There are several shortcomings with describing such migration as approximating cultural genocide.

First, like much of China’s civilisation, Tibetan culture dates back many millennia. It has survived and thrived by not isolating itself; through centuries-long intermixture with its geographic neighbours, including India and Nepal. Its richness has benefited from cross-cultural mingling, giving birth to a civilisation celebrated across the world. While globalisation has had a negative impact on many of the world’s languages and religions, Tibet has fortunately been relatively durable, producing well into the 21st century distinctive rugs, paintings and architecture that reinforce its status as a world heritage site.

Second, the opening and reform programmes launched in China since 1978 have focused on improving the welfare of all citizens and communities. This is a reason more than 700-million Chinese had their lives and livelihoods improved from peasantry to middle-class status within one generation. President Xi Jinping has been clear — possibly following Maslow’s hierarchy of needs (1943) — that the provision of basic needs should trump all other considerations. Psychological and self-fulfillment needs are secondary and would be attained when mass poverty and inequality have been eliminated. This is not a unique model; it has been followed in the West despite its history of slavery, colonialism and patriarchy.

Third, the Chinese constitution is unambiguous in its protection, without exception, of China’s various social groups. These 56 ethnic groups are not homogeneous as to be self-contained and maximally distinct from each other. There are many aspects they share, such as Confucianism, which is the dominant belief system in Tibet. It is therefore wise to remember the Dalai Lama’s counsel that many of our problems stem from attitudes like putting ourselves first, at all costs.

The world has paid a price for isolationist practices that view some countries and cultures as unique, “God’s chosen people”. Such isolationism has produced wars and is responsible for much of the conflict in the Middle East and Africa. Instead, multiculturalism and multilateralism should be prioritised above almost all other considerations. The cumulative effects of Covid-19 are a powerful lesson in the interdependence of all cultures and civilisations.

Fourth, it makes sense to promote development policies that are inclusive and mutually beneficial for all population groups. To do otherwise is invariably to perpetuate, consciously and unconsciously, some form of economic and cultural apartheid that only results in feelings of resentment, distrust and social distance between and within governance systems.

Above all, as we have experienced in SA since 1994, privileging and sustaining people’s material welfare is an ongoing process. It requires work and dedication without end to instil legitimacy in governance models. It is not surprising that Xi emphasises the point that “economic growth sustains a civilisation, and prosperity underpins the progress of a nation”. When this is done and reasonably achieved for the many — when economic equity and justice is achieved — there can then be discussions around the promotion of cultural rights.

In this manner China is following a development model that is sensitive to its history, geography and sociological makeup. To impose Western liberal values that champion individual human rights is tantamount to chauvinism. Therefore, cultural and civilisational tolerance demands that we make allowance for what is called “human rights with Chinese characteristics”, which sees good governance as synonymous with people-orientated development.

In the words of Ying Ren, such a Chinese human rights framework is one that “replaces power politics with equal negotiation, opposability with harmony, and discourse hegemony with equal discourse”.

Moving forward in a constructive manner, one hopes president-elect Tsering will promote policies and practices centred on joining hands to co-operate across cultures, rather than pointing fingers that destroy mutual understanding. The world has bled much in highlighting ethnic essentialism and racial hierarchies. Rather, for humanity and all its civilisations to thrive and grow better together, there should be tolerance for diversity.

After all, as the Chinese maxim says, “When people pull together, nothing is too heavy to be lifted”.

Dr Paul Tembe

Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Institute

