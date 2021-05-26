LETTER: Time to take SA back from politicians

It’s high time hard-working ratepayers and taxpayers take their communities and country back. With all the load-shedding, poor service delivery, corruption and general poor state of this nation, we have to ask where we are heading.

Every election we hear the same promises, but the reality is our people are suffering on a daily basis. The government needs to hand the state-owned enterprises that are failing to the private sector so they can be stabilised.

The government is failing, yet it is stopping people from trying to make their communities liveable. Our politicians spend more time in court dealing with corruption charges than trying to improve the country.

We need to stand together and take back our country. People must be held accountable for their roles and responsibilities, as in the private sector and as in a genuinely democratic country.

Gershwin Solomons

Via e-mail

