Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where is SA’s centre and will it hold?

We need a political centre that can drive the country forward and which relegates extremes to the periphery

26 May 2021 - 16:59
Picture: 123RF/SEZER ÖZGER
Picture: 123RF/SEZER ÖZGER

“We seek it here, we seek it there, we seek it everywhere. Where is that damned elusive political centre?” (With apologies to Baroness Orczy of Scarlet Pimpernel fame.) 

The age old question — will the centre hold? — posed over generations and more recently by our own media in respect of SA’s political party configuration, needs to be addressed and answered urgently.

It is becoming evident that SA’s road to peace, prosperity and racial harmony, in line with our constitutional democracy, cannot be navigated by the ANC alone or any one of the players occupying the political stage. The daily exposure of their fragility, internal divisions, dubious and incompetent representatives and muddled policy renders them impotent — capable only of maintaining our state of changelessness and immobility.

We need a political centre that can drive the country forward and provide the necessary momentum. But for the centre to emerge it must first be found. We have a plethora of good current and past political players, civil society organisations, campaigns and movements, but they are fragmented and diluted across our political, social and economic landscape, and so is their impact.

We need to find a way to transform the best of these groups and individuals into a new, dynamic, value-driven political establishment that relegates the loony left and radical right to the minority corners to which they belong and provides us with a nucleus of decent, honest, patriotic political representatives dedicated to the wellbeing of the country and its citizens rather than themselves.

David Gant
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

LETTER: Employers being bullied by ‘labour desks’

People posing as EFF advisers are chasing businesses away from SA
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Time to take SA back from politicians

Not only is the government failing, it stops us from finding solutions
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Pension fund gets zero from PIC investment in Iqbal Survé companies

PIC has been accused of abandoning litigation to recoup the money it invested
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: The ANC sacked the competent people

That’s why education, health and security are in a mess
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Baird gets it wrong, again

SA imports chicken birds and cuts with a total market share of just under 15%. It is very simple to check this
Opinion
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: White Gevaar in the DA cannot be ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Heineken will have to cough up for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
The curious case of Daniel Mminele
Opinion
4.
CAROL PATON: Gwede Mantashe stands exposed as ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s eternal torture
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.