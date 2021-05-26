LETTER: Where is SA’s centre and will it hold?

“We seek it here, we seek it there, we seek it everywhere. Where is that damned elusive political centre?” (With apologies to Baroness Orczy of Scarlet Pimpernel fame.)

The age old question — will the centre hold? — posed over generations and more recently by our own media in respect of SA’s political party configuration, needs to be addressed and answered urgently.

It is becoming evident that SA’s road to peace, prosperity and racial harmony, in line with our constitutional democracy, cannot be navigated by the ANC alone or any one of the players occupying the political stage. The daily exposure of their fragility, internal divisions, dubious and incompetent representatives and muddled policy renders them impotent — capable only of maintaining our state of changelessness and immobility.

We need a political centre that can drive the country forward and provide the necessary momentum. But for the centre to emerge it must first be found. We have a plethora of good current and past political players, civil society organisations, campaigns and movements, but they are fragmented and diluted across our political, social and economic landscape, and so is their impact.

We need to find a way to transform the best of these groups and individuals into a new, dynamic, value-driven political establishment that relegates the loony left and radical right to the minority corners to which they belong and provides us with a nucleus of decent, honest, patriotic political representatives dedicated to the wellbeing of the country and its citizens rather than themselves.

David Gant

Kenilworth

