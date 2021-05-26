LETTER: What is logic behind government’s move to ban gun ownership?

The latest crime statistics, covering the first quarter of 2021, showed an alarming increase in all violent crimes in SA. With this in mind it is difficult to understand the logic behind the ANC government’s move to effectively ban private gun ownership, including apparently, sporting and hunting weapons. If we assume the majority of murders by far are committed by vicious criminals using illegal firearms, where is the logic in disarming their hapless victims?

By now it must be obvious to everyone, except possibly those whose families have the benefit of armed security 24/7 paid for by the taxpayer, that the consequences of this decision are going to be catastrophic in terms of its effect on vulnerable people.

To that you can add the additional economic hardship of the thousands who are involved with the firearms industry in one way or another, specifically those working in retail gun shops and on game farms. Has the government quantified the loss of revenue in terms of sales tax, company taxes, income taxes and foreign exchange from overseas hunters?

By now I think it is obvious to everyone that the SA Police Service is not just overwhelmed by the magnitude of the crime but are also poorly trained, poorly managed and hugely demotivated.

The end result of this ineptitude and lack of readiness is what happened recently in Zandspruit, where a large group of residents reached such a level of frustration with growing violent crime that they beat and necklaced a group of criminals who had been preying on them and their families.

Either members of the governing party and judiciary are so out of touch with the realities of survival for the bulk of society, or they are being dictated to by criminal syndicates. Now the government is taking a life-jacket from a drowning man.

The only bright light in this ridiculous saga is that maybe, for the first time in a long while, we have an issue on which all decent, law-abiding South Africans can agree, regardless of race, class or political leaning.

Mitch Launspach

Krugersdorp

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.