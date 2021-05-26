Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What is logic behind government’s move to ban gun ownership?

Has the ANC government quantified the loss of revenue in terms of taxes and foreign exchange from overseas hunters?

26 May 2021 - 16:34
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

The latest crime statistics, covering the first quarter of 2021, showed an alarming increase in all violent crimes in SA. With this in mind it is difficult to understand the logic behind the ANC government’s move to effectively ban private gun ownership, including apparently, sporting and hunting weapons. If we assume the majority of murders by far are committed by vicious criminals using illegal firearms, where is the logic in disarming their hapless victims?

By now it must be obvious to everyone, except possibly those whose families have the benefit of armed security 24/7 paid for by the taxpayer, that the consequences of this decision are going to be catastrophic in terms of its effect on vulnerable people.

To that you can add the additional economic hardship of the thousands who are involved with the firearms industry in one way or another, specifically those working in retail gun shops and on game farms. Has the government quantified the loss of revenue in terms of sales tax, company taxes, income taxes and foreign exchange from overseas hunters?

By now I think it is obvious to everyone that the SA Police Service is not just overwhelmed by the magnitude of the crime but are also poorly trained, poorly managed and hugely demotivated.

The end result of this ineptitude and lack of readiness is what happened recently in Zandspruit, where a large group of residents reached such a level of frustration with growing violent crime that they beat and necklaced a group of criminals who had been preying on them and their families.

Either members of the governing party and judiciary are so out of touch with the realities of survival for the bulk of society, or they are being dictated to by criminal syndicates. Now the government is taking a life-jacket from a drowning man.

The only bright light in this ridiculous saga is that maybe, for the first time in a long while, we have an issue on which all decent, law-abiding South Africans can agree, regardless of race, class or political leaning.

Mitch Launspach
Krugersdorp

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Get facts straight on Russia

Authors provide assertions instead of facts in labelling Russia a ‘de facto dictatorship’
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Transformation at all costs

A desire to become wealthy should disqualify one from serving as a judge, magistrate or prosecutor
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Shameful sexist attacks on Duarte

Intimidation bordering on gender-based violence have found refuge inside the movement
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s court treatment shows law enforcement agencies are on autopilot

The government appears to be agonising over whether its most blatant thieves should be fired and how to do it without hurting their feelings
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Ecocide should be within ICC’s jurisdiction

SA’s energy ministry needs to wake up and smell the human, social and environmental degradation caused by gas and coal
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: White Gevaar in the DA cannot be ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Heineken will have to cough up for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
The curious case of Daniel Mminele
Opinion
4.
CAROL PATON: Gwede Mantashe stands exposed as ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s eternal torture
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.