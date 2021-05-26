LETTER: Unhealthy appetites

Have the politicians (and their family members) who run our country and are supposed to set an example lost all sense of perspective when it comes to money and its real value?

The Temporary Employer Relief Scheme grant was a measly R350 a month, yet Norma Mngoma (former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife) can do “nothing” with R3,000, and our health minister and his department approve an invoice for R3.5m for Digital Vibes to book a slot for the minister on the public broadcaster.

The sums involved in every example are extremes at both ends of the spectrum. But I guess when it’s not your money and there is a seemingly bottomless pit you can help yourselves to without having to account for it, who cares?

Chris Powell

Kloof

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.