LETTER: ‘Noble’ BEE now cancerous

Demands on businesses are beginning to end up with a bullet to the head

26 May 2021 - 16:30
The brazen murder of a Richards Bay Minerals manager is an inevitable offshoot of the ANC ideology of requiring business to endlessly  benefit the community via quotas and contracts for cadres.

The aim may be laudable, but the danger of expecting business to be a Father Christmas has become evident.

If business must go beyond producing goods and services, despite complying with all governance, labour and tax laws, where will it stop? With a bullet to the head, and capture by gangsters. The noble cause of BEE social engineering has become cancerous. The national democratic revolution is eating its children.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

LETTER: Patricia De Lille saw the light

She exposed the goings-on of Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik when the arms deal took place
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Taxpayers union a world first for SA

Imagine South Africans able to bring pressure to bear on the authorities
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Government in cloud cuckoo land on Israel

SA needs to speak up about the ever-expanding apartheid Judeocracy
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Gwede Mantashe takes us for fools

Minister says self-generation cap will not be lifted because the ‘poor’ are not ready for it
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Casting aspersions on honesty of poultry industry is disingenuous

Changes in total market share, including MDM, are relevant to the local industry because they provide an accurate picture of the SA market
Opinion
1 day ago

