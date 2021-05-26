LETTER: ‘Noble’ BEE now cancerous

The brazen murder of a Richards Bay Minerals manager is an inevitable offshoot of the ANC ideology of requiring business to endlessly benefit the community via quotas and contracts for cadres.

The aim may be laudable, but the danger of expecting business to be a Father Christmas has become evident.

If business must go beyond producing goods and services, despite complying with all governance, labour and tax laws, where will it stop? With a bullet to the head, and capture by gangsters. The noble cause of BEE social engineering has become cancerous. The national democratic revolution is eating its children.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

