LETTER: Employers being bullied by ‘labour desks’

I asked the labour minister why the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) considers some civil society organisations a threat to its independence. The response was what I expected: “The CCMA has noticed an emerging trend where political parties with established labour desks — advice offices — are representing parties at CCMA processes ...”

Yet I have had numerous calls from employers over the past three years that they have been threatened by individuals posing as members of the EFF whenever there is a standoff in wage negotiations. This has become even more common in other labour disputes.

With some of the negative news concerning firms such as H&M and Clicks, you can imagine that threats of this nature need to be taken seriously. If these elements are officially representing the EFF, this behaviour is not only disgusting but incredibly negative for our economy.

Some of those I’ve spoken to are reluctant to invest any further in their businesses and are intending to relocate and invest abroad.

Michael Bagraim

DA labour spokesperson

