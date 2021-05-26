LETTER: Death penalty unacceptable in violent SA

Your article on conservative vs liberal US judges made for interesting reading (“US liberals try to get ‘own’ judges to quit while they are still on top,” May 24). This same dilemma landed the US in a mess over the death penalty, from which this powerful, violent nation will never extricate itself.

It had the chance to rid itself of this racist scourge in 1976, but the 11 Supreme Court judges were split 6-5 in favour of instatement after a decade of to and fro. Fortunately, our Constitutional Court judges, faced with this vexatious question in 1995, reached the landmark, morally correct, unanimous 11-0 decision to dump the death penalty on history’s scrapheap, where it belongs.

The recent Judicial Service Commission sittings to appoint judges for the two vacant positions on our apex court included some controversial questions. Wasn’t it ludicrous to have high-ranking MPs of the very vocal pro-death penalty IFP, and others, as questioners? Most tiny opposition parties support the death penalty, with the main opposition DA shielding behind a dishonest “free vote”.

As violent deaths, armed attacks, rapes and vigilantism increase, our country is already faced with angry, misguided calls for the reinstatement of the death penalty. So was the question: “Are you in favour of, or opposed to, the death penalty?” posed to any of the candidates? If just one of the “new 11" were to express support for its reintroduction, thereby paving the way for SA to rejoin the uncivilised world, it would be a sad day for our country.

Koert Meyer

Welgelegen

