LETTER: The ANC sacked the competent people

In discussing the decline in SA’s public services Jonny Steinberg neatly confuses the chicken and the egg (“The road from private schools to two nations”, May 20).

Education, health and security have fallen into the abyss of incompetence not because the so-called middle classes gratuitously abandoned them, but because the ANC, on taking power, sacked the competent people who had been running them and stuffed them with useless party hacks, leaving many people no alternative but to go for private options.

Steinberg insinuates that this completely understandable — and indeed inevitable — shift somehow excuses the ANC for its catastrophic mismanagement of public services and the plight of the poor who suffer the consequences. It’s actually the other way around.

The point is graphically illustrated by comparing our post office with Britain’s Royal Mail. The UK service is fast, efficient and covers the entire country with 24-hour delivery of letters and parcels, in the teeth of courier and online competition. It works, so people stick with it. Here, the postal service is in disarray. Mail gets lost or stolen and anyone who needs a letter or document actually delivered has no alternative but to courier it at great expense.

Richard McNeill

Noordhoek

