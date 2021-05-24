LETTER: Taxpayers union a world first for SA

The organisers of the recently launched site taxpayersunion.co.za deserve accolades for the brilliant simplicity of their plan to change the direction our country is headed. The plan to form a taxpayers union with free membership to provide overwhelming influence on national, provincial and local government is astonishingly astute and practical.

Imagine South Africans — all taxpayers by virtue of paying VAT — being in the powerful position of bringing pressure to bear on the authorities for the lack of services delivered by national, provincial and local government, for which they are being handsomely paid by the same taxpayers. This union could change the future of the country by identifying crooked politicians and government employees and putting them behind bars.

This union will be the will of the people talking with one voice, led by extremely competent and trusted people who have the interests of our country at heart.

Viva the taxpayersunion.co.za and the country’s sincere appreciation to the stalwart organisers. Another world first for SA.

Ned Sturgeon

Barberton

