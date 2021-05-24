Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Taxpayers union a world first for SA

Imagine South Africans able to bring pressure to bear on the authorities

24 May 2021 - 15:57
Picture: RAZIHUSIN/123RF
Picture: RAZIHUSIN/123RF

The organisers of the recently launched site taxpayersunion.co.za deserve accolades for the brilliant simplicity of their plan to change the direction our country is headed. The plan to form a taxpayers union with free membership to provide overwhelming influence on national, provincial and local government is astonishingly astute and practical.

Imagine South Africans — all taxpayers by virtue of paying VAT — being in the powerful position of bringing pressure to bear on the authorities for the lack of services delivered by national, provincial and local government, for which they are being handsomely paid by the same taxpayers. This union could change the future of the country by identifying crooked politicians and government employees and putting them behind bars.

This union will be the will of the people talking with one voice, led by extremely competent and trusted people who have the interests of our country at heart.

Viva the taxpayersunion.co.za and the country’s sincere appreciation to the stalwart organisers. Another world first for SA.

Ned Sturgeon
Barberton

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

The state is consuming SA’s economic growth

Taxpayers are revolting as Tax Freedom Day is pushed ever later in the year, meaning the government is taking more than its fair share
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Stock market’s dark night brightens ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ANC seems on track for a strong ‘midterm’ ...
Opinion
3.
CAROL PATON: How big is the ANC’s Magashule ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Nobody is safe until we are all ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Zuma scrapes bottom of the barrel
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Gwede Mantashe takes us for fools

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rather no management by councils than effective work by ratepayers

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Women benefit from special economic zones

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nationalisation of land spells disaster

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.