LETTER: Gwede Mantashe takes us for fools

Minister says self-generation cap will not be lifted because the ‘poor’ are not ready for it

24 May 2021 - 15:52
Gwade Mantashe. Photo Veli Nhlapo

One quickly becomes accustomed to members of our esteemed cabinet talking nonsense, but surely Gwede Mantashe has taken this art to a new high (or low, depending on your perspective).

According to our gifted and energy-savvy minister, the self-generation cap will not be lifted from 10MW to 50MW because the “poor” are not ready for it. He backed up this inane statement by asserting that the “poor” were not stupid.  

Well, in that case, Mr Mantashe, I must be very stupid (though mercifully by SA’s standards hardly poor). Surely in a country so energy deficient as SA any opportunity to increase available power supply should be embraced with enthusiasm, especially from renewables? What on earth do the poor have to do with it?

Furthermore, how could they, or even I, be in a position to make any form of objective evaluation of the relative merits of such a generation cap? Regrettably, one can only presume that coming so quickly on the heels of the alleged malfeasance surrounding the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme there is something far more sinister and unscrupulous behind the real reason for the minister's statement.

Since by Mantashe’s assertion we are not stupid, he should take us into his confidence and spell out the real reasons for his reluctance to take what is unquestionably the correct course of action. I promise him, we are clever enough to understand and he won’t have to resort to speculative fiction to explain his remarkable and — dare I say it — stupid decision.

Chris Powell
Kloof

CAROL PATON: Gwede Mantashe stands exposed as knives are drawn

His duplicity and stubbornness are behind the public response to his mysterious ‘survey’ of 10,000 people
2 hours ago

Environment department to probe Karpowership project

A legal expert appointed by the environment department is investigating the Karpowership offshore energy project application, which includes two ...
3 days ago

