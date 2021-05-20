Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Women benefit from special economic zones

20 May 2021 - 17:15
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) has launched a proposal for a policy reform zone at the established Coega special economic zone (SEZ): a new zone that would manufacture goods for export only. This proposal, which generated significant media interest, was based on extensive research and discussions with the world’s leading SEZ experts, zone managers here and abroad, representatives of the department of trade, industry & competition, senior businesspeople and top academics.

In Business Day (19 May), Ismail Lagardien criticised CDE’s proposal as outdated and harmful for women. Lagardien cites SEZ experience in 1990s Mexico: “Because these ‘zones’ were unaffected by national laws, women in particular faced grave threats of discrimination, sexual harassment, physical danger and abuse. They were expected to undergo involuntary pregnancy tests to avoid being paid maternity leave — as mandated by Mexican law.”  

This example indicates that the problem was not exemptions from Mexican law, but rather discriminatory laws and practices in Mexico. Dismissing and discrediting all SEZs because of terrible Mexican practices is totally misleading.  These are explicitly NOT “the policies entertained by the CDE”.

One can support SEZs with appropriate regulations to safeguard workers’ rights.

Lagardien failed to engage substantively with our proposal. This is unfortunate, because CDE calibrated our recommendations in a way that we believe stands a good chance of addressing one of SA’s biggest challenges: our massive unemployment crisis.

CDE’s proposed zone, if successfully implemented, has the potential to generate huge gains for women. Providing women with choices: access to jobs that get them out the house, earning their own incomes and acquiring crucial skills, is a proven and important way of improving their lives.

Together with the London School of Economics’ International Growth Centre, CDE hosted a roundtable where experts talked about the enormously beneficial impact the Mauritian SEZ had for women. Young women were able massively to improve their quality of life through manufacturing jobs in the zone where their wages allowed them to save money and after a while get a technical education, which helped them to get better paying jobs. Similar experience is extensively documented for women employed in Chinese and other Asian manufacturing zones.

Worldwide, more than 60% of formal SEZ jobs are held by women. The potential employment and skills benefits that a new SEZ regime can have for SA’s unemployed —and disproportionately women — are huge.

CDE believes this is an experiment worth trying. We encourage people to read our proposal for themselves to see if they agree.

Ann Bernstein
Centre for Development and Enterprise

French court finds for victims of PIP breast implants

The case was brought by 2,700 women, and thousands more could be in the pipeline, after industrial-grade silicone was used in the implants
World
4 hours ago

LETTER: Shameful sexist attacks on Duarte

Intimidation bordering on gender-based violence have found refuge inside the movement
Opinion
3 days ago

Caster Semenya to make bid in Durban to qualify for Tokyo 5,000m

The runner will try to better 15min 10.00sec time so she can represent SA at the Olympics
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Skewed orbits: Planet Patel and ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NICOLE FRITZ: Been there, done that, long before ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Are you ready for inclusionary housing near you?
Opinion
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s selection policies ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Eskom coal supply contract the ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

How to invest in and take care of your wellbeing as a mother

Companies / Financial Services

Countries that want more babies need to take care of the mothers first

Opinion

Women managers tread water at fund companies for two decades

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.