LETTER: Women benefit from special economic zones

The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) has launched a proposal for a policy reform zone at the established Coega special economic zone (SEZ): a new zone that would manufacture goods for export only. This proposal, which generated significant media interest, was based on extensive research and discussions with the world’s leading SEZ experts, zone managers here and abroad, representatives of the department of trade, industry & competition, senior businesspeople and top academics.

In Business Day (19 May), Ismail Lagardien criticised CDE’s proposal as outdated and harmful for women. Lagardien cites SEZ experience in 1990s Mexico: “Because these ‘zones’ were unaffected by national laws, women in particular faced grave threats of discrimination, sexual harassment, physical danger and abuse. They were expected to undergo involuntary pregnancy tests to avoid being paid maternity leave — as mandated by Mexican law.”

This example indicates that the problem was not exemptions from Mexican law, but rather discriminatory laws and practices in Mexico. Dismissing and discrediting all SEZs because of terrible Mexican practices is totally misleading. These are explicitly NOT “the policies entertained by the CDE”.

One can support SEZs with appropriate regulations to safeguard workers’ rights.

Lagardien failed to engage substantively with our proposal. This is unfortunate, because CDE calibrated our recommendations in a way that we believe stands a good chance of addressing one of SA’s biggest challenges: our massive unemployment crisis.

CDE’s proposed zone, if successfully implemented, has the potential to generate huge gains for women. Providing women with choices: access to jobs that get them out the house, earning their own incomes and acquiring crucial skills, is a proven and important way of improving their lives.

Together with the London School of Economics’ International Growth Centre, CDE hosted a roundtable where experts talked about the enormously beneficial impact the Mauritian SEZ had for women. Young women were able massively to improve their quality of life through manufacturing jobs in the zone where their wages allowed them to save money and after a while get a technical education, which helped them to get better paying jobs. Similar experience is extensively documented for women employed in Chinese and other Asian manufacturing zones.

Worldwide, more than 60% of formal SEZ jobs are held by women. The potential employment and skills benefits that a new SEZ regime can have for SA’s unemployed —and disproportionately women — are huge.

CDE believes this is an experiment worth trying. We encourage people to read our proposal for themselves to see if they agree.

Ann Bernstein

Centre for Development and Enterprise