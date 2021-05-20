LETTER: Our cops in Beemers, doing nothing

Most traffic authorities globally practice a semblance of austerity when it comes to patrol cars. Our urban force, in a country that is reeling from both the pandemic and a poor economy due to unemployment and government inability to manage its finances, are dishing out state of the art cars to officers.

BMWs, Quantums, upmarket Polos — all part of the fleet in a force that is not fully operational when it comes to peak hour traffic.

Certain areas are completely gridlocked, with no policing in sight, leading to frustration among drivers.

As for controlling the many jaywalkers and recycling caddies that traverse the byways, here too, no controls are set up for these “urban cowboys” to adhere to road rules.

The resultant mess created by spillovers cause our roads to look shabby, rubbishing the claim that Johannesburg is a world class city.

A R Modak

Johannesburg