LETTER: Nationalisation of land spells disaster

There are ominous signs from parliament that the ANC/EFF is moving towards “custodianship” of land and improvements. This is just a mealy- mouthed word for nationalisation.

It is one thing to retain the land market, and merely expropriate — even for nil consideration. Provided this is on a marginal scale, it merely amounts to a hit-and-miss type of wealth tax. Land and improvements will retain most of their value.

It is quite a different thing to nationalise all land. Any private property — farms, factories, homes — will overnight lose all value. The government’s tens of millions of hectares will also become worthless. The black and white middle class will be wiped out, as their tangible wealth lies in their homes.

Is this then what the national democratic revolution means? The destruction of the banking and financial system and the middle class? Who ever voted for this?

Willem Cronje

Cape Town