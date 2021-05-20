Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nationalisation of land spells disaster

20 May 2021 - 17:04
Picture: 123RF/ZYCH
Picture: 123RF/ZYCH

There are ominous signs from parliament  that the ANC/EFF is moving towards “custodianship” of land and improvements.  This is just a mealy- mouthed word for nationalisation.

It is one thing to retain the land market, and merely expropriate — even for nil consideration. Provided this is on a marginal scale, it merely amounts to a hit-and-miss type of wealth tax. Land and improvements will retain most of their value.

It is quite a different thing to nationalise all land. Any private property — farms, factories,  homes — will overnight lose all value. The government’s tens of millions of hectares will also become worthless. The black and white middle class will be wiped out, as their tangible wealth lies in their homes.

Is this then what the national democratic revolution means? The destruction of the banking and  financial system and the middle class? Who ever voted for this?

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Thoko Didiza espouses public-private partnerships but mum over land tenure moves

Ownership status is important in strengthening land rights and a prerequisite for investment in agriculture
Opinion
2 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Regulation of agricultural product standards falls short

Improved productivity and more efficient delivery of critical government tasks would boost agriculture
Opinion
4 days ago

Allocation of state farm land proceeding slowly, says minister

Department needs to overhaul system of property management, says Thoko Didiza
National
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Skewed orbits: Planet Patel and ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NICOLE FRITZ: Been there, done that, long before ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Are you ready for inclusionary housing near you?
Opinion
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s selection policies ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Eskom coal supply contract the ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

State unlikely to have capacity to ensure women’s security of tenure, says ...

National

LETTER: Custodianship of land is not on the table

Opinion / Letters

Expropriation Bill is about far more than implementation

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.