LETTER: Let us all be honest

Over the past few months, the annual SA chicken wars have been raging again, and many of us have had our say.

My view has always been that dumping claims must be proven, and if so any causal injury must be correctly calculated so the findings do not end up in a court or being challenged at the World Trade Organization.

I do, however, have one plea to the contesting parties and that is for total honesty in all media statements without any manipulation of statistics.

A perfect example is the relative market sizes of local and imported chicken. Statistics were published this week, and again they were misleading.

Imported chicken was reflected as having a 27% market share. This calculation includes more than 200,000 metric tons of mechanically deboned meat which is an inexpensive “paste” used in the manufacture of polonies, and sausages, products that are popular among the poorest segments of our society.

This paste is not manufactured in SA and therefore must be imported. It is not a chicken cut but a by-product and therefore does not compete with any local poultry. So why is it opportunistically included in calculations?

However, should the publishers of market share statistics wish, for whatever reason, to include mechanically deboned meat in calculations then surely by products of local chicken, like eggs, soups, pastes, pet foods and spreads, should also be included.

Let’s make our decisions based upon fair accurate and unmanipulated statistics and comparisons, so everybody including the consumer who pays hard-earned money for such products, can transparently see that the market shares as published are fair and accurate.

If mechanically deboned meant were excluded from imported poultry figures then the true market share for poultry imports would be about 14% and not the exaggerated 27%. This would not render any particular cut immune from dumping claims but the total import figure for the chicken category would be accurate.

Simply put, all interested parties are relied upon to be honest in their claims. This is not happening and many commentators are guilty of this.

If the products being compared were imported local milk, you would not include imported cheese in your figures.

David Wolpert

Via e-mail