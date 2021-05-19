LETTER: Zuma support quartet perpetuates lie they occupy moral high ground

The melodrama that boringly plays out every time former president Jacob Zuma emerges from his never-ending court appearances is not deserving of the television airtime it is given. Same old cast, same old script, same old exaggerated emotional rhetoric, same old irrational and illogical pronouncements of his innocence.

It seems as if Zuma and his cast view the ever-dwindling and largely unenthusiastic crowds as some kind of jury declaring him not guilty, in opposition to a court of law presided over by a judge. This is perhaps predictable given Zuma and his cronies’ disrespect for the rule of law.

The Niehaus, Yengeni, Magashule and Zuma quartet’s oratory promotes the notion that to be ANC and support “radical economic transformation” gives them carte blanche to steal, loot, lie and indulge themselves and their friends by enabling acts of state capture — all in the name of the revolution.

They target the DA as the enemy of “our” people to be opposed at all costs, as if the DA, not the ANC, is the party responsible for the wretched state so many of our citizens find themselves in. They blindly and proudly swear undying loyalty to the ANC, the very organisation that they are tearing apart, and perpetuate the big lie that they occupy the moral high ground and have overwhelming support throughout the ANC.

One can only hope we are not going to be subjected to this mindless drivel on the countless occasions Zuma is likely to be in and out of this court in the months and years to come. Media coverage of the trial is valuable to our understanding of the issues and the processes, but there is nothing to be gained by being shown the same display of bravado and bombast over and over again.

David Gant

Kenilworth

