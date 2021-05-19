Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s court treatment shows law enforcement agencies are on autopilot

The government appears to be agonising over whether its most blatant thieves should be fired and how to do it without hurting their feelings

19 May 2021 - 14:51
Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/DOCTOR NGCOBO
If there were any political will to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma, he would have been in jail years ago. The platform our courts grant to defendants like Zuma makes a mockery of the judicial process.

Seen against the appalling events in Cape Town last weekend, when 13 people were gunned down in gangland violence, the picture that emerges is of a nation whose law enforcement institutions are on autopilot, while the government agonises over whether its most blatant thieves should be fired and how this can be done without hurting their feelings.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

LETTER: Zuma support quartet perpetuates lie they occupy moral high ground

One can only hope we are not going to be subjected to this mindless drivel on the countless occasions Zuma is likely to be in and out of court
Opinion
3 hours ago

Zuma upset is really about funding taps being cut off

ANC faction does not accept that no-one should be allowed to feed from public purse through corruption
Opinion
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma allies dare the ANC to silence them

Branches of the party must stand up in defence, Tony Yengeni tell supporters
National
1 day ago

