LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s court treatment shows law enforcement agencies are on autopilot

If there were any political will to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma, he would have been in jail years ago. The platform our courts grant to defendants like Zuma makes a mockery of the judicial process.

Seen against the appalling events in Cape Town last weekend, when 13 people were gunned down in gangland violence, the picture that emerges is of a nation whose law enforcement institutions are on autopilot, while the government agonises over whether its most blatant thieves should be fired and how this can be done without hurting their feelings.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

