LETTER: Peter Bruce’s views on localisation are off the mark

This is not the first time, and I assume not the last, that Peter Bruce will have a go at localisation, and in particular the initiative by the SA government to support industrialisation (“The mirage of localisation will lead to our ruin”, May 12).

I have the utmost respect for Bruce and his standing as a former editor of Business Day and the Financial Mail. In today’s plethora of news, my way of filtering out the noise is to read respected and known journalists.

It is therefore with some disappointment that I see Bruce has so little regard for any form of industrialisation in SA. I am not challenging the technicality of some of the policies he challenges coming from the department of trade, industry & competition. I am questioning the intention he voices so cynically that we should stay away from adding value to our resources, be they minerals or agricultural produce, and stick to the tried-and-trusted strategy of sending this produce unrefined and unbeneficiated out of the country.

I have to say at the outset that I am CEO of a company that has for almost 50 years driven a very successful business manufacturing products for the mining industry, both in SA and international markets. We have often made use of government-driven incentives. The industrial space is nuanced and complex and cannot be simplified in an industrialise-or-not paradigm. Over the years we have had to adapt and scale down certain locally made products due to competitively priced alternatives coming from China, yet we still manufacture the majority of our products in SA.

One of the challenges any government will face when it sets industrial policy is to engage with industry to co-create incentives that build local capacity that can compete globally. I think it is quite disingenuous to compare what trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel is doing to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” mantra.

I fully endorse a nonprotectionist approach to assisting local producers, as we know the EU and other large industrial countries do. The real challenge we face is that business, large or small, needs to speak through credible institutions to the government and make its voice heard. More often than not large corporates have their lobbyists and small to medium business are absent from the debate about what can and cannot work when you want to grow a local manufacturing base.

Unfortunately, there is a narrative, which Bruce endorses, that we face such insurmountable challenges in this country to build our own factories and that we cannot make world-class products. This task is challenging, but not impossible, and there are many companies that have succeeded.

I challenge Bruce to not just be a critic of what our government is doing but also find and share the success stories that need to be heard.

Thomas Holtz

Group CEO, Multotec

