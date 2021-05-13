LETTER: Tardy Compensation Fund behind delayed surgeries

The backlog of elective surgical procedures in the Western Cape is something that needs to be tackled urgently (“First lockdown triggered huge surgical backlog in Western Cape”, May 11).

However, it must be stated once again that the inability of the Compensation Fund to adequately reimburse private institutions and private service providers means most injured workers in SA are forced to use public institutions, thereby putting them under enormous pressure.

The whole idea of a Compensation Fund is to provide a “medical aid” to workers whose employers contribute annually to the fund. The inability of the fund to adequately service the medical profession means these medical procedures are pushed onto public hospitals.

If the fund got its act together this would free up hundreds of hospital beds.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesperson

