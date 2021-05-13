Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tardy Compensation Fund behind delayed surgeries

Inability of the fund to adequately service the medical profession means medical procedures are pushed onto public hospitals

13 May 2021 - 18:07
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The backlog of elective surgical procedures in the Western Cape is something that needs to be tackled urgently (“First lockdown triggered huge surgical backlog in Western Cape”, May 11). 

However, it must be stated once again that the inability of the Compensation Fund to adequately reimburse private institutions and private service providers means most injured workers in SA are forced to use public institutions, thereby putting them under enormous pressure.

The whole idea of a Compensation Fund is to provide a “medical aid” to workers whose employers contribute annually to the fund. The inability of the fund to adequately service the medical profession means these medical procedures are pushed onto public hospitals.

If the fund got its act together this would free up hundreds of hospital beds.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

First lockdown triggered huge surgical backlog in Western Cape

Elective procedures fell by 75% during the first four months of the pandemic
National
2 days ago

Pandemic is an opportunity to reform primary healthcare in SA

The private component of the system should be managing two or three times the volume of patients given its professional capacity
Opinion
1 week ago

Unions want workers represented on insurance and compensation fund boards

Parliament has been holding public hearings on the Compensation of Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Bill
National
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The mirage of localisation will lead ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MNINAWA NTLOKO: Former Bafana coach Ntseki would ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ALLAN SECCOMBE: State’s indifference to criminal ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Time for money managers to earn their ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: A flaw in Discovery’s operation
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.