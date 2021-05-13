Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Identical safety checks needed for local and imported foods

Home-grown listeriosis outbreak shows all foods, including poultry, require rigorous testing

13 May 2021 - 18:08
Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Francois Baird’s letter refers (“Food Safety Agency must be established now”, May 12). I fully agree with nearly every point made, but Baird just couldn’t resist mentioning imported chicken in his closing sentence — not-so-subtle from somebody who is on the payroll of local poultry.

My response would be that local and imported foods, including poultry, should be subjected to identical testing and analytical protocols, ensuring they all conform to strict minimum health standards.

The terrible listeriosis outbreak of 2017/2018 that caused many deaths and much suffering was traced to a local meat processing plant, not imported product.

David Wolpert
Rivonia

LETTER: Food Safety Agency must be established now

Such an agency, which was promised by the president, can prevent or combat many public health risks
LETTER: Check the facts (and figures) over poultry dumping

Francois Baird, not chicken importers, need better arguments, and to do more thorough research
LETTER: Did or did not chicken dumping take place?

Can Mr Wolpert confirm or that such activity took place on his watch?
LETTER: SA poultry is doing fine, so ignore the alarmist letters

Francois Baird resorts to scare tactics and sloganeering when it comes to chicken dumping
