LETTER: Identical safety checks needed for local and imported foods

Francois Baird’s letter refers (“Food Safety Agency must be established now”, May 12). I fully agree with nearly every point made, but Baird just couldn’t resist mentioning imported chicken in his closing sentence — not-so-subtle from somebody who is on the payroll of local poultry.

My response would be that local and imported foods, including poultry, should be subjected to identical testing and analytical protocols, ensuring they all conform to strict minimum health standards.

The terrible listeriosis outbreak of 2017/2018 that caused many deaths and much suffering was traced to a local meat processing plant, not imported product.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

