LETTER: ‘Freedom only for the supporters of the government … is no freedom at all’

Philosopher Rosa Luxemburg’s searing comments strike a chord

13 May 2021 - 17:43
John Dludlu had me thinking deeply about Polish-German philosopher Rosa Luxemburg (1871-1919) in his latest column ("Resolving ANC divisions will not set right SA’s myriad problems," May 11).

Luxemburg’s searing comments below struck a chord with me. "The time’s up, folks. Freedom only for the supporters of the government, only for the members of a party — however numerous they may be — is no freedom at all.

"Freedom is always the freedom of the one who thinks differently. Not because of the fanaticism of 'justice’, but rather because all that is instructive, wholesome, and purifying in political freedom depends on this essential characteristics, and its effects cease to work when ‘freedom’ becomes a privilege."

The joke's on the electorate. Always has been.

Mothobi Mutloatse
Observatory

TOBY SHAPSHAK: ANC skilled in the art of ducking and diving

If the ANC can’t respond clearly to a simple query, how can we trust it to handle the Covid vaccine rollout?
Opinion
13 hours ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Resolving ANC divisions will not set right SA’s myriad problems

ANC factions are up against each other while the Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis rage
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: ANC fears being shown the door

Neutralising the secretary-general will not necessarily end the warfare in a party voters may be keen to punish
Opinion
1 day ago

