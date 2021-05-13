LETTER: ‘Freedom only for the supporters of the government … is no freedom at all’

John Dludlu had me thinking deeply about Polish-German philosopher Rosa Luxemburg (1871-1919) in his latest column ("Resolving ANC divisions will not set right SA’s myriad problems," May 11).

Luxemburg’s searing comments below struck a chord with me. "The time’s up, folks. Freedom only for the supporters of the government, only for the members of a party — however numerous they may be — is no freedom at all.

"Freedom is always the freedom of the one who thinks differently. Not because of the fanaticism of 'justice’, but rather because all that is instructive, wholesome, and purifying in political freedom depends on this essential characteristics, and its effects cease to work when ‘freedom’ becomes a privilege."

The joke's on the electorate. Always has been.

Mothobi Mutloatse

Observatory

